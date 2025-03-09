Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 13,295 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,784,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,172,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

