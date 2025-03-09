Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 74,740 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,740 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

PFE opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

