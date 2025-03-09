Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

M opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

