Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Kenneth Michael Ross Sells 3,219 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.91, for a total transaction of C$144,572.68.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.42.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cormark upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.60.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

