Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 121.5% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,114,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after buying an additional 3,354,513 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth $12,337,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Portillo’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Portillo’s stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

