Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $448,000 in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Redwire from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Redwire Trading Down 2.1 %

Redwire stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Redwire Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 10,115 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $243,872.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,644,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,870,486.26. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,993. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

