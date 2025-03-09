MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Jennifer Leigh Hauschildt Purchases 517 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Leigh Hauschildt acquired 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,993.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,819. This trade represents a 5.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

MOFG stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.04.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.89%.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,186,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 318.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 800,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 608,883 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 276,164 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,739,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

