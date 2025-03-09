M&T Bank Corp Has $2.92 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CarGurus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.41.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,959. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $163,872.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,424.78. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,388 shares of company stock worth $2,204,338. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 175.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

