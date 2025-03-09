M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Nasdaq by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 132,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

