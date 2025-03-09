Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

