Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.38 and last traded at $87.04. 1,894,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,684,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

