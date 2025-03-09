NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI) Director John C. Minge Purchases 10,000 Shares

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) Director John C. Minge bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,944.06. This represents a 4.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NPK International Price Performance

NYSE:NPKI opened at $5.75 on Friday. NPK International Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $497.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.86.

Get NPK International alerts:

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. NPK International had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NPK International in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPK International

NPK International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NPK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.