Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Nutanix by 587.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,684,917 shares of company stock worth $422,452,901 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -201.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

