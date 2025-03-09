OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $2.81 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

