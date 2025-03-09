Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,291,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 225,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after purchasing an additional 132,836 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.94. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

