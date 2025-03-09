Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZAGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after buying an additional 1,070,485 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Papa Johns International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

