PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,884,998 shares in the company, valued at $738,300,548.88. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,062,500 shares of company stock worth $28,442,290. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,254 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 391.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,896,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 945,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 573,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 562,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

