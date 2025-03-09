Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Kang Jyh Lee Sells 10,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,890. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 17,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $421,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 17,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $505,400.00.

Photronics stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Creative Planning bought a new position in Photronics in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 65.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Photronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 411,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

