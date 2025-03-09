Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 104.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in EQT by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EQT by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.