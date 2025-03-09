PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 10,618 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $97,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.