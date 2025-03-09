Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $46,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,114,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 952,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,863,000 after acquiring an additional 138,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

