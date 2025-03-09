ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,786,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 5,218,242 shares.The stock last traded at $43.80 and had previously closed at $43.81.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,732,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,007,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 268,485 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $8,319,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,710,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

