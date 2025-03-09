Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.33. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 33,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $106,599.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,029,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,143,473.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig sold 9,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $29,726.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,195.65. This represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Further Reading

