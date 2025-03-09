Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,895.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,826.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,699.93. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

