Rep. Jared Moskowitz Sells West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (6)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/15/2025.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

WST stock opened at $231.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.38 and its 200 day moving average is $305.85. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.01 and a one year high of $400.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

