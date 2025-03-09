Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $234.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.91 and a fifty-two week high of $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

