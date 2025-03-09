Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 14.49% 13.38% 9.73% TScan Therapeutics -1,188.88% -58.72% -36.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 5 17 1 2.83 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $165.24, suggesting a potential upside of 46.18%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 364.65%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and TScan Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $2.36 billion 4.79 $341.30 million $3.29 34.36 TScan Therapeutics $2.82 million 37.53 -$89.22 million ($1.15) -1.72

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than TScan Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats TScan Therapeutics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine to treat dyskinetic cerebral palsy in pediatrics and adults; NBI-921352 to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome in pediatrics and adults; NBI-827104 to treat epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep; NBI-1076986 to treat movement disorders; crinecerfront to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children; EFMODY to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency in adults; valbenazine for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder; luvadaxistat to treat cognitive impairment related to schizophrenia; NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1070770 to treat major depressive disorder; NBI-1117570 for the treatment of symptoms of psychosis and cognition in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions; and NBI-1117569, NBI-1117567, and NBI-1065890 to treat CNS indications. The company also has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

