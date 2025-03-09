Reviewing Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) & Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sparta Commercial Services and Bridger Aerospace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 207.49%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Bridger Aerospace Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $190,000.00 56.87 -$640,000.00 ($0.03) -9.15 Bridger Aerospace Group $84.14 million 1.20 -$77.36 million ($1.37) -1.36

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridger Aerospace Group. Sparta Commercial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridger Aerospace Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -863.09% N/A -506.19% Bridger Aerospace Group -40.25% N/A -12.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats Sparta Commercial Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retailers, municipals, nonprofits, auction houses, banks, and insurance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.