Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total value of $46,807.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,052.88. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Applied Materials Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $155.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
