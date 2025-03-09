Robert W. Baird Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $236.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $173.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.83. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $258,129.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,291.68. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,979,036.40. The trade was a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,656 shares of company stock worth $7,856,836. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,434,000 after buying an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

