Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $2.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Traeger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Traeger by 70.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

