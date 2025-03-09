Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 283.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,487,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $125,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

