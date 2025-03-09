SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,604,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 33.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after buying an additional 2,282,980 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 137.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.48.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,867.95. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $56,066.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,376.10. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,968 shares of company stock worth $10,020,586. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

