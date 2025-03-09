Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Stake Raised by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAPE stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $314.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

