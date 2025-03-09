Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDX. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 39,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 183,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 57,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDX stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $137.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

