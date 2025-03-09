Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $67,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,809. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.1 %

SKX opened at $59.06 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

