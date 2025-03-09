Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 150,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 413,979 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,644,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,769,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 216,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 73,426 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

