SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 174,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,432,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

