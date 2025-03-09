State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $1,246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after buying an additional 226,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.54.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

