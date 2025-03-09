State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in SLM by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SLM by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SLM by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. The trade was a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Compass Point raised their target price on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

