State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in BorgWarner by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.