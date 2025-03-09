State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

