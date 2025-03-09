State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 37.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 113,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 88,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Webster Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

