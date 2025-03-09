State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,738.16. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,003 shares of company stock worth $23,067,375. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

