State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 55,736 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,736 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.