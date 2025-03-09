State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 55,736 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,736 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.15%.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
