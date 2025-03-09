Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,829 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMOT opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.31.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.