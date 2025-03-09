Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,230,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 201,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after buying an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

