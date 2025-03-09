Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

