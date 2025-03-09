Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 786,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 960,407 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $971.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

