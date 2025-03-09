Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 43.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $327.11 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.